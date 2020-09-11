EPA Struggles To Put Environmental Justice Vows Into Action

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has pursued contradictory approaches to environmental justice since 2017, publicly embracing the idea and touting progress such as cleaning up Superfund sites even as it proposes defunding an office focused on the issue and implements a deregulatory agenda that advocates say hurts vulnerable communities. As the administration stares down the end of its first term, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it is committed to environmental justice and hasn't walked back from a four-year strategic plan dubbed EJ 2020 that set lofty goals for the agency. But advocates say the administration's actions don't match its words and that...

