DHS Calls For Worldwide 5G Network Security Standards

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency has released a report on how it plans to defend the country's 5G mobile networks from cyberthreats, including by helping to develop an international set of security standards for the technology. In a report released Monday, DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency outlined what it called a five-pronged "strategy" for securing 5G networks in the U.S. The strategy involves developing international standards that emphasize "security and resilience" and spreading the word about risks that exist in the 5G supply chain, CISA wrote. The report comes after the White House in March rolled out a national security...

