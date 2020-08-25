Zoom Woes, Wildfires Wreak Havoc On Calif. Asbestos Trial

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- An online California asbestos jury trial that has been riddled with technological challenges was delayed for over an hour Tuesday after the judge couldn't hear counsel in Zoom breakout rooms, in a day of testimony that ended with a juror announcing she's been ordered to evacuate due to nearby wildfires. After two hours of testimony, Alameda Superior Court Judge Jo-Lynne Lee asked the parties to take a 15-minute break, because she was having "some technical difficulties." The trial was delayed for over an hour, before the judge came back to tell the jury that they were having "another hiccup," and she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS