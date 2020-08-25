EU Decries 'Mutually Assured Retaliation' In US Aircraft Fight

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The European Union launched another attempt to end the "mutually assured retaliation" of a 16-year trade dispute with the U.S., saying in a document issued Tuesday that it has withdrawn aircraft subsidies deemed illegal by the World Trade Organization. The EU called on the White House to walk back its tariffs against $7.5 billion worth of European goods in retaliation for the trading bloc's subsidies to Airbus SE, saying that Airbus has amended two repayable launch investment contracts with France and Spain. The measure "go[es] far beyond" anything the WTO called for when it faulted the Airbus subsidies, the EU said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS