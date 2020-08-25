BofA Says Too Few Bond Holders Dooms Class Bid

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Bank of America asked a federal judge in Washington state Monday not to certify a class of customers who claim the bank won't redeem their bonds because it lost records, telling the judge that the number of such customers is too small to constitute a class and the terms of the bonds vary too greatly. The bondholders allege the bank breached its contracts when it refused to redeem the instruments and violated the Washington Consumer Protection Act because Bank of America allegedly misrepresented to the proposed class members that their bonds either "have no value" or that their funds were sent...

