Cruise Line Workers Stranded By COVID-19 Reach $875K Deal

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has reached a tentative agreement to pay $875,000 to quickly settle claims that it effectively has held crewmembers hostage on board its ships without pay since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Florida federal judge administratively closed the case in an order entered Monday after the cruise line's parent, Classica Cruise Operator Ltd., and plaintiff Dragan Janicijevic gave notice that "aggressive and active early mediation" had produced a tentative deal for a classwide settlement to resolve Janicijevic's Aug. 4 suit. Janicijevic's counsel confirmed the total amount of the proposed settlement but did not provide an exact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS