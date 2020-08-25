SpaceX Withheld Job After Harassment Report, Ex-Intern Says

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A former SpaceX intern claims she wasn't offered a job following three summers of internship work in retaliation for reporting that her manager was sexually harassing her, according to a discrimination lawsuit filed last week in California state court. While working as a college intern in SpaceX's propulsion department in the summers of 2015 through 2017, Julia CrowleyFarenga reported to the human resources department that her manager Erik Palitsch constantly made inappropriate comments to her and didn't approve of her speaking to other men while at work, according to the Aug. 21 complaint. It was this report that prevented her from...

