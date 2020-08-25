John Ashcroft Joins Team Fighting J&J To Keep $2B Talc Win

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft told Law360 on Tuesday he has joined the legal team helping 22 plaintiffs argue against Missouri Supreme Court review of their $2.1 billion win against Johnson & Johnson over ovarian cancers that a jury found were caused by talcum powder. Former Attorney General John Ashcroft sits in the audience as President Trump speaks at a 2018 event in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Ashcroft will work with trial lawyer Mark Lanier to fend off Johnson & Johnson's recently filed request that the case be transferred to the state's highest court for review. An intermediate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS