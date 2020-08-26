8 Questions For Cos. After EU Top Court Privacy Shield Ruling

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Almost 5,500 companies that have adopted the EU-U.S. privacy shield framework suddenly found themselves without a legal basis to operate when the Court of Justice of the European Union unexpectedly invalidated the privacy shield in July. The genesis of the ruling lay in a complaint filed with the Irish data protection commissioner against Facebook Ireland Ltd. by a privacy advocate named Maximillian Schrems. The commissioner referred a series of questions to the court for a preliminary ruling, including the validity of the standard contractual clauses, or SCCs, which serve as the legal basis for transferring personal data outside of the EU...

