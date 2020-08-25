Defense Department Can't Set Rules For Soldiers' Citizenship

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court ruled Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Defense unlawfully imposed service duration requirements for foreign military recruits seeking to obtain citizenship, saying that the department doesn't have the authority to set naturalization eligibility standards. U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle said that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has the sole authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act — a statute that governs immigration proceedings — to determine whether foreign members of the military have served honorably when adjudicating citizenship applications. Even though the immigration statute doesn't define what it means to have "served honorably" in the U.S....

