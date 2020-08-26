11th Circ. Tosses RICO Claims Over Petland Puppy's Death

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday rejected a Georgia woman's claim that her puppy's death shortly after she purchased it was the result of a giant fraud scheme involving the Petland Inc. retail chain, saying she failed to allege necessary elements of a nationwide racketeering conspiracy. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel said that while Rosalba Cisneros' case tells a sad story, she overreached in bringing claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which it noted was originally designed to combat the Mafia. "Since its passage, the [U.S.] Supreme Court has recognized that RICO is a broad statute that...

