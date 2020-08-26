The Blunt H-1B Instrument Hidden In Trump Orders

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 11:43 AM EDT) -- President Donald J. Trump's administration hid a blunt instrument among two recent shiny objects. Deep in the text of the June 22 "Proclamation Suspending Entry of Aliens Who Present a Risk to the U.S. Labor Market Following the Coronavirus Outbreak," the president ordered the secretary of labor to use a never-tapped investigatory authority to conduct compliance investigations of companies that use the H-1B program. Then, in the "Executive Order on Aligning Federal Contracting and Hiring Practices With the Interests of American Workers" on Aug. 3, the president ordered all agency heads to conduct an analysis of their contractors to see if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS