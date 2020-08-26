5th Circ. Finds Austin Billboard Restriction Unconstitutional

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has revived a lawsuit challenging the city of Austin's code prohibiting businesses from digitizing off-site billboards, ruling on Tuesday that the city's distinction between on-premises and off-premises signs is content-based and violates the First Amendment. In a unanimous opinion, the three-judge panel reversed a Texas district court's decision to nix the challenge to Austin's Sign Code, which was created to protect the city's aesthetic value and bars digitization of off-premises billboards. Because the code determines whether a sign is off-premises by its communicative content — whether it is advertising a business in its physical vicinity — the code's...

