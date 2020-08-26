Ga. Atty Drops H-1B Denial Suit After USCIS Reopens Petition

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Georgia lawyer fighting to hire a Polish legal assistant on an H-1B specialty occupation visa has dropped his lawsuit in federal court after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agreed to reopen his visa petition. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in Georgia's Southern District granted the request to dismiss the suit Tuesday, after attorney Samuel Oliver, who primarily represents individuals hit with traffic tickets and certain criminal charges, told the court that the immigration agency "has reopened and is reconsidering the petition." Charles Kuck, a past president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association who is now representing Oliver's firm for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS