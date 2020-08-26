UK Stakes Claim As Litigation Destination For SEP Owners

Law360, London (August 26, 2020, 9:06 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court made Britain an attractive choice for patent owners to litigate infringement claims by ruling Wednesday that English judges can set global royalty rates for patents deemed essential to industry standards, giving momentum to a global race to be the go-to jurisdiction to resolve standard essential patent disputes. A ruling by the U.K. Supreme Court gives the nation a leg up on becoming a jurisdiction of choice for patent battles. (iStock.com) The U.K. Supreme Court upheld decisions in two cases involving European telecom standards, concluding that an English judge can grant an injunction against a company that infringes on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS