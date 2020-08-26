Fintech Co. Yodlee Accused Of Privacy Violations

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Yodlee users have sued the financial data aggregator in California federal court for allegedly collecting and selling highly sensitive banking data from tens of millions of users in secret, accusing the software company of maintaining a "grossly inadequate approach to data security." New Jersey resident Deborah Wesch filed the proposed class action Tuesday, alleging California-based Yodlee Inc. and its parent company, Envestnet Inc., violate users' privacy rights and several state and federal laws by collecting and selling data without their knowledge or consent. The complaint cites unspecified reports that allege Yodlee is "mishandling" the highly sensitive data by distributing it in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS