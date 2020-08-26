ADP 401(k) Plan Participants Defend Suit Over Personal Info

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of retirement savers accusing human resources company ADP of letting third-party service providers access their "highly confidential data" have urged a New Jersey federal judge not to toss their case, arguing that ADP had a duty to protect the information. In their opposition brief Tuesday, the participants in the ADP TotalSource Retirement Savings Plan said that they adequately alleged that ADP ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by not making decisions for the plan with the participants' best interests in mind. "Since defendants never disclosed how they made these decisions, plaintiffs cannot be expected to...

