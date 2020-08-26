Gannett Asks 4th Circ. To Rethink 401(k) Stock Fund Ruling

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Gannett Co. Inc. asked the Fourth Circuit on Wednesday to rethink reviving a proposed ERISA class action over 401(k) investments, claiming the court's decision to do so this month conflicted with its own precedent and case law from the Fifth Circuit. The majority ruling, handed down Aug. 11, breaks with the Fifth Circuit's holding in Schweitzer v. Investment Committee of the Phillips 66 Savings Plan and the Fourth Circuit's decision in Tatum v. RJR Pension Investment Committee, the media company claimed in its petition for rehearing. "In counsel's judgment, this case warrants rehearing or rehearing en banc because the majority opinion...

