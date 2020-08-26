Farmers Investigators Win Court Approval For $5.4M OT Deal

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Dozens of former fraud investigators for Farmers Insurance have locked down final approval for their $5.4 million deal to settle allegations that the company shorted them on overtime pay, with their legal team scoring $1.7 million of the pot to cover fees and expenses. A California federal judge signed off on the pact Monday, highlighting that settling the more than three-year-old Fair Labor Standards Act case is a "quicker, cheaper" path to resolution than continuing to litigate and gives the investigators a "guaranteed route to payment." The nearly 80 investigators set to benefit from the deal will each get, on average,...

