FERC Wants DC Circ. To Halt Pipeline Eminent Domain Clash

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has told the D.C. Circuit to halt a challenge to the regulator's recent holding that the Natural Gas Act allows pipeline developers to seize state-owned land via eminent domain, saying the U.S. Supreme Court should first decide a separate case over the fate of the proposed $1 billion PennEast pipeline. In an eight-page motion Tuesday, FERC said the circuit court should place litigation over the agency's declaratory order in abeyance because both cases involve similar matters and "this appeal may be impacted by the outcome of the Supreme Court proceeding." The commission noted that the circuit court...

