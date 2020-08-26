Texas Panel Gives HouseCanary 2 Options In $740M IP Fight

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel on Wednesday revised its reversal of a record-setting $740 million trade secret theft and fraud judgment for real estate analytics company HouseCanary, giving the company two options: seek judgment on a $201.6 million jury verdict on contract claims, or retry all claims against rival Amrock. The three-justice panel revised its opinion at the request of Amrock, formerly known as Title Source Inc., just two months after its original ruling in June. In that ruling, the court held HouseCanary Inc. would have to retry its intertwined fraud, Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act and breach of contract claims together to...

