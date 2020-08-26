House Intel Panel Will Narrow Trump Subpoena, Chair Says

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A subpoena for the financial records of President Donald Trump and his family will be narrowed and reissued by the House intelligence committee after the U.S. Supreme Court found its prior request too broad, the panel's chair said Wednesday. The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will revise its subpoena to Deutsche Bank to narrow its request for Trump and his family's banking records to comply with the Supreme Court's newly formed test, according to a memorandum sent to committee members Tuesday by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. "Although not required by the Supreme Court's opinion, the committee will voluntarily narrow its subpoena to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS