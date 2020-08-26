House Panels Narrow Trump Financial Doc Subpoenas

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Congressional subpoenas for the financial records of President Donald Trump and his family have been narrowed and reissued by House committees after the U.S. Supreme Court found their prior requests too broad, the panels told the Second Circuit Wednesday. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in early March. Schiff, chair of the House intelligence committee, told committee members that a subpoena for financial records of President Donald Trump and his family would be narrowed to those that are "absolutely necessary." (AP) The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and Financial Services Committee have limited the scope of their requests to...

