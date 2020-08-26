Deceptive Meeting Voids Texas Law Firm's Arbitration Clause

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has declined to kick to arbitration a dispute between an automobile crash victim and a law firm he contacted about possible representation, finding the trial judge had enough evidence to determine the man was "tricked" into signing a contract that contained an arbitration provision. A Fifth Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the April 2019 ruling in favor of injured motorist Eric Herman, declining to send the dispute with Daspit Law Firm PLLC to arbitration. Herman had alleged a nonattorney representative of the firm met with him for less than 10 minutes at a McDonald's, told him...

