Ex-PGA Official Loses Reinstatement Bid In UK Lawsuit

Law360, London (August 27, 2020, 3:38 PM BST) -- An appeals court has ruled that the PGA's European arm should not be forced to rehire a former employee who was unfairly dismissed from his position in 2015, pointing out that he had lost the trust and confidence of the golf tournament organizer. The Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled in favor of the PGA European Tour on Wednesday in a dispute over whether it should have to welcome back former commercial director Scott Kelly after he was let go in a corporate reshuffle. Judge Simon Auerbach reversed a 2018 decision at a remedy hearing that ordered Kelly, who had worked at the organization for...

