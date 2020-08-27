NYC Says No To $1.6M Fee Bid In Medicaid Billing Fight

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- New York City says it shouldn't have to cough up $1.6 million to cover the attorney fees of a whistleblower who sued the city for making improper Medicaid claims because the lion's share of the bill comes from his litigation efforts against a different party. At the end of its laundry list of complaints about the billing process of Vogel Slade & Goldstein LLP and Yankwitt LLP, the city that never sleeps asked a New York federal court to slash the bill down to no more than about $64,000. In an opposition to the application for attorney fees filed Tuesday, the...

