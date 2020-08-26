Appeals Board Says Lawn Co. Can Hire 80 H-2B Workers

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals determined that a North Carolina lawn care company can hire 80 temporary foreign workers under the H-2B visa program, finding the U.S. Department of Labor wrongly denied the company's labor certification. Administrative Law Judge Susan Hoffman said Tuesday that Dixie Lawn Service Inc.'s January application for certification to hire 80 temporary workers to work from Oct. 10 to Nov. 20 covers a different job opportunity than a previous application did. The second application is for fewer workers over a shorter period of time, according to the decision, which reversed the DOL's labor certification denial....

