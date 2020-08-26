Weltman Weinberg Must Face Debt Collection Letter Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused to toss class claims alleging debt collection firm Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co. LPA misled consumers into thinking they were on the brink of being sued, ruling Wednesday that the fear of litigation amounts to an alleged injury. U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky rejected Weltman Weinberg's argument that the suing debtor didn't have standing to lodge claims under Article III of the U.S. Constitution. On the contrary, the debtor met the Article III standard of showing the alleged harm, though intangible, was particular and concrete, Judge Slomsky concluded. "First, plaintiff's alleged injury is undoubtedly particularized...

