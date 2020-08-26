FCC Rejects C-Band Users' Bid To Protest Reorganization

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has rejected another request to stop the reorganization of the C-Band spectrum, again affirming that four foreign-based satellite companies still must migrate any operations to the upper portion of the band. The FCC's order, adopted on Tuesday but announced on Wednesday, found that the satellite companies' late May protest "does not raise any new arguments, but instead cites arguments made ... in earlier filings presented to and considered by the Commission." The move clears the way for the companies to renew the issue in federal court, leading FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel to partially agree with the decision....

