Insurer Seeks To Avoid Defending Construction Defect Suit 

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Mid-Continent Casualty Co. asked a Texas federal judge on Wednesday to declare it does not need to defend and indemnify an architecture firm against a construction defect suit alleging over $1 million in damages, saying that its policies' exclusions bar coverage. Mid-Continent said that the pending underlying suit accuses its insured, ArTex Development LP, of "defective work," which is specifically excluded by its policies. ArTex holds commercial general liability insurance policies that have a per-occurrence limit of $1 million and an aggregate coverage limit of $2 million from Mid-Continent. Shawn Chizzonite and Kevin Brown bought a home in Dallas built by ArTex...

