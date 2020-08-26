Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BNSF Asks 7th Circ. To Rehear Challenge In $1.3M Bias Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway Co. asked the Seventh Circuit Tuesday to reconsider its decision to uphold a former conductor's $1.3 million award over claims that he was fired because he's Black, arguing that the panel incorrectly treated mandatory proximate cause requirements as "mere optional alternatives."

BNSF argued that the court's initial decision to uphold Ron Morris' victory disregarded U.S Supreme Court precedent in Staub v. Proctor Hospital and several of its own rulings holding plaintiffs to a special standard when pursing a bias case against an employer whose final decision maker had not acted out of discrimination.  It urged the same three-judge panel or the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!