Wyndham Vacation Sued Again Over Timeshare Sales Tactics

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc. got hit with another proposed class action in Delaware federal court on Wednesday slamming its high-pressure sales practices and accusing it of fraudulently inducing customers to buy into pricey timeshare properties that they could book more cheaply on the open market. Lead plaintiffs David and Thea DuBose, Georgia residents who executed a timeshare purchase agreement in Florida four years ago, claim that company sales staff failed to disclose during presentations that potential buyers could gain better access to Wyndham resort destinations and pay less for them by booking on public websites like Tripadvisor, rather than paying an average...

