3rd Circ. Creates New Cramdown Test In Tribune Ch. 11 Ruling

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit appeals panel affirmed two lower courts' decisions Wednesday to confirm the Chapter 11 plan of media conglomerate Tribune Co. over senior noteholder claims they received less recovery than other creditors, but created a new test for unfairness in so-called cramdown cases. The three-judge panel's opinion denied the appeal of the senior noteholders of Tribune holding more than $1 billion of debt against the company, who argued debt subordination agreements among the debt holders were ignored in the plan confirmed in 2012. The plan enforced a cramdown of the noteholders, a feature of bankruptcy rules that allows the court...

