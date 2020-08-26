Lantus Buyers Demand Info On More Sanofi Injector Patents

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Buyers of Sanofi's Lantus insulin treatments told a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday the company has wrongly refused to hand over documents about a number of patents for an injector device after the First Circuit revived their antitrust case based on arguments surrounding a single patent. The buyers filed a motion to compel seeking documents they said Sanofi-Aventis refuses to produce in a suit accusing the drugmaker of employing an anti-competitive scheme to extend its monopoly over insulin glargine and injector pen products. The First Circuit flipped the district court's dismissal of the case in February after finding Sanofi should not have...

