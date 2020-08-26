NextEra Unit Fights Cert. Bid In Kansas Wind Farm Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- It's far too soon to be talking about class certification in a Kickapoo Nation member's lawsuit opposing a Kansas wind farm project, a NextEra Energy Inc. subsidiary told a D.C. federal court on Wednesday. Soldier Creek Wind LLC said that plaintiff Jeremy Mattwaoshshe hit the nail on the head when Mattwaoshshe acknowledged his class certification motion was premature. It's "indisputably" too early to be talking about certification, the company said. And on top of that, the proposed class isn't properly defined, there isn't a basis to let the case move forward as a certified class and the court's attention is better...

