German Facebook Antitrust Ruling Should Prompt FTC Action

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc.'s continuing position in the social media market may give rise to future antitrust violations and resulting enforcement measures. As society continues to increase its reliance on digital marketing and communication, the value of online profiles highlighting the preferences of society becomes ever more marketable. Concurrently, large tech companies such as Facebook, Google Inc. and Apple Inc. continue to gain economic power through aggregation of society's personal information and anti-competitive acquisitions of smaller companies. Facebook on the Dock On June 23, Germany's Federal Court of Justice ruled that Facebook abused its dominance in social media by illegally amassing user data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS