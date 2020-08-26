Ball In Congress' Court As States Tackle NCAA Athlete Pay

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- When California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last September to allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses, he called out the NCAA for barring such compensation — and perhaps set in motion a broader movement that has the organization and Congress scrambling to react. "I don't want to say this is checkmate, but this is a major problem for the NCAA," Newsom said in an appearance on LeBron James' show "The Shop." Under the "Fair Pay To Play Act," which is set to take effect in 2023, California's state and private universities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS