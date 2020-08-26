Clash Over Trump Cabinet Travel Docs Could Go To Trial

Law360, Washington (August 26, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday raised the possibility of sending to trial an ethics watchdog's suit demanding records of senior Trump administration officials' travel practices, including the use of noncommercial air travel at taxpayers' expense, if the parties fail to reach an agreement to resolve the dispute. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden gave the signal in a ruling from the bench, which rejected cross motions for summary judgment lodged by American Oversight and the government in the Freedom of Information Act case. In his ruling, Judge McFadden said he disagreed with "several" of the watchdog's arguments, including the notion that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS