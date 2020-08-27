BMW Will Cover Repair Costs To End Engine Defect Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- BMW has agreed to a class action settlement in New Jersey federal court that would reimburse drivers for defective chain assemblies that caused premature engine failure, without giving class members additional settlement funds, according to a court filing Wednesday. According to drivers' motion for preliminary approval of the deal, which would end their litigation, the settlement applies to approximately 575,024 vehicles in the U.S., covering more than a dozen BMW models with model years varying between 2012 and 2015. While BMW and the plaintiffs haven't agreed on the plaintiffs' attorney fees and expenses, the fees will land somewhere between $1.5 million...

