Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BMW Will Cover Repair Costs To End Engine Defect Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- BMW has agreed to a class action settlement in New Jersey federal court that would reimburse drivers for defective chain assemblies that caused premature engine failure, without giving class members additional settlement funds, according to a court filing Wednesday.

According to drivers' motion for preliminary approval of the deal, which would end their litigation, the settlement applies to approximately 575,024 vehicles in the U.S., covering more than a dozen BMW models with model years varying between 2012 and 2015.

While BMW and the plaintiffs haven't agreed on the plaintiffs' attorney fees and expenses, the fees will land somewhere between $1.5 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!