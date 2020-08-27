Slain DNC Staffer's Brother Seeks Secret Tapes In Libel Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The brother of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich has asked a D.C. federal judge overseeing his defamation suit for full access to five recorded phone calls involving a conservative activist, a former Fox Business guest commentator and a private investigator hired by the Rich family to probe the murder. The victim's older brother, Aaron Rich, argued in a Wednesday motion that the audio recordings are "unquestionably relevant" to his ability to prepare for depositions, summary judgment and an eventual trial, and that conservative activist Matthew Couch hasn't sufficiently demonstrated why the conversations should still be designated as "highly confidential" or "attorneys'...

