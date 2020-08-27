Keep Tetra Tech Subcontractor In Fraud Suit, Judge Told

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A subcontractor of Tetra Tech was "up to its neck" in its effort to help the engineering firm defraud the Navy out of hundreds of millions of dollars for environmental remediation that was never done, a California federal court has been told. Plaintiffs including former employees of Tetra Tech EC Inc. subcontractors told the court on Wednesday that amended complaints alleging violations of the False Claims Act more than show that IO Environmental & Infrastructure Inc. engaged in a variety of fraudulent testing efforts to help the consulting and engineering services giant lie to the Navy. The majority of the relator...

