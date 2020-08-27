Mercedes Slams Class Cert. Bid In Transmission Defect Row

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Mercedes-Benz USA LLC asked a California federal judge to dismantle a proposed class action over allegedly faulty transmissions, saying the lead plaintiff can't prove that as many as 730,000 vehicles over 15 model years had the same purported defect. The automaker on Wednesday asked U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila to reject plaintiff Terry Hamm's bid to certify a class of California owners and lessees of Mercedes-Benz vehicles equipped with the 722.9 7G Tronic transmission that were allegedly prone to failure and would lock the car into low gear or prevent it from accelerating. After four years of litigation, Hamm's class...

