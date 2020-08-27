Telemundo Producer Fights To Keep Sex Bias Suit In Court

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A former Telemundo producer accusing the network of underpaying female employees is pressing to keep her case in Florida federal court, arguing that she didn't sign off on the arbitration pact Telemundo recently filed on the docket. Claudia Plazas Rocha, a former digital news producer with the NBCUniversal-owned Spanish-language television network, pointed out in a filing Wednesday that her signature isn't anywhere on the electronic dispute resolution agreement that Telemundo says mandates her claims be hashed out in arbitration. "There is no evidence that plaintiff actually reviewed and executed the subject arbitration agreement," she said. "Plaintiff attests that she did not."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS