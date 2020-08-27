Ex-SEC Staffer Wins Bid For Criminal Bench Trial

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Despite prosecutors' objections, a New York federal judge on Wednesday granted a rare criminal bench trial to a former compliance examiner accused of stealing information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Michael Cohn was charged last year with improperly accessing information about an SEC investigation into GPB Capital before he joined the private equity firm in 2018. He is facing charges of obstruction of justice, theft of public property, obtaining information from a government computer and unauthorized disclosure of confidential information. However, his trial has been delayed because of the suspension of jury trials in the Eastern District of New York...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS