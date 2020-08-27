OMB Asks Agencies For Data On 'Buy American' Effort

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The White House Office of Management and Budget put out a "data call" on Thursday, asking federal agencies to submit years of data to figure out how much federal money for infrastructure projects went toward buying U.S. goods and services as a part of the Trump administration's "Buy American" effort. The OMB directed agencies to hand over data from 2014 through 2019 to ensure that federal financial assistance was "being deployed consistent" with two Trump administration executive orders — the Strengthening Buy-American Preferences for Infrastructure Projects order, issued early last year, and the Buy American and Hire American order, which was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS