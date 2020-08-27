Mother-Son Duo Cheated Homeowners Out Of $5M, Feds Say

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- An Orange County, California, mother-son duo has been accused by Manhattan federal prosecutors of defrauding financially distressed homeowners out of more than $5 million. Officials claimed in a complaint unsealed Thursday that Eva Christine Rodriguez and her son Sergio Lorenzo Rodriguez targeted homeowners on the verge of foreclosure using a series of purported mortgage modification companies during a four-year period between March 2014 and April 2018. According to the government, the Rodriguezes' scheme involved telling homeowners they were preapproved for mortgage modification and charging them thousands of dollars in "closing costs" and other fees while representing that they had a 95%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS