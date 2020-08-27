Gov't Urges High Court To Take Contractor Immunity Case

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a circuit court's refusal to immediately consider CACI International being denied immunity over alleged torture of Iraqi prisoners, to address a split between courts on contractor immunity. Although the Fourth Circuit correctly ruled that CACI unit CACI Premier Technology Inc. couldn't immediately appeal the denial of its claim for derivative sovereign immunity, the high court should still take the company's petition to clear up differing approaches taken by lower courts to that immunity, according to a government brief filed on Wednesday. "There is tension in the lower courts'...

