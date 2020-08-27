Prosecutors Blast AG Paxton's Recusal Reconsideration Bid

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Lloyd Christmas had a better chance of dating Mary Swanson than Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has of getting the judge presiding over his felony securities fraud case recused, special prosecutors argued in a brief Wednesday. Recounting a scene from "Dumb and Dumber," special prosecutors likened a Tuesday request from Paxton's defense team asking for reconsideration of the ruling allowing Harris County District Judge Jason Luong to stay on the case to Christmas' optimism in the face of having a "one in a million" odds of dating Swanson. "While Paxton no doubt believes 'there's a chance' this court will ignore Rule...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS