Voting Groups Take Aim Against Trump's Social Media Order

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A coalition of voting rights and consumer protection groups sued the Trump administration on Thursday over the president's executive order that purports to crack down on online bias, arguing the policy actually inhibits fact-checking and could suppress voter turnout. President Donald Trump enacted the order — which attempts to use Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to require that websites be politically neutral when they moderate user-generated content — after Twitter labeled two of his posts about voting as misleading. According to Thursday's challengers — which include Common Cause, Rock the Vote, Voto Latino and Free Press — that nexus was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS