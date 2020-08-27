Chicago Rail Line Fight Can Play Out In Court, Judge Says

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge agreed Thursday to consider whether Union Pacific is required under federal law to maintain certain levels of passenger service, as the rail giant battles with Chicago's commuter rail system, Metra, over three rail lines it wants to stop operating. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso denied Metra's motion to dismiss Union Pacific Railroad Co.'s lawsuit seeking to settle the question of whether Union Pacific has common carrier obligations to provide commuter passenger service under the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act of 1995. Judge Alonso said Thursday that a federal court can decide the statutory issues at play,...

